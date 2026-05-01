2 dead, 3 injured after explosion in southern England, police say

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King's visit to US shows UK playing long game in fixing strained ties
30-04-2026 18:00 HKT
From Adele to Raye, the UK school nurturing future stars
29-04-2026 11:35 HKT
Sovereignty of Falklands rests with the UK, Britain tells the US
25-04-2026 11:14 HKT
UK health data of 500,000 people listed for sale in China
24-04-2026 16:32 HKT
UK's imperilled Starmer fights on, but for how long?
23-04-2026 15:32 HKT
Ex-official describes pressure from UK PM's office, deepening Mandelson row
21-04-2026 19:15 HKT
UK PM denies misleading MPs, says officials hid Mandelson info
21-04-2026 09:57 HKT
UK's Starmer faces calls to resign as Mandelson row reignites
17-04-2026 20:23 HKT
Four winners split massive jackpot in record-breaking Mark Six draw
02-05-2026 22:48 HKT
One dead, 11 injured in horrific hit-and-run rampage in Chengdu
02-05-2026 12:11 HKT