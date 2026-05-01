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WORLD

2 dead, 3 injured after explosion in southern England, police say

WORLD
27 mins ago
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Two people have died and three others, including a child, suffered minor injuries after an explosion at a house in the southern English city of Bristol, with authorities treating the cause of the incident as suspicious, police said on Sunday.

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Police, who declared it a major incident, said they were not treating it as a suspected terrorist event and Avon and Somerset Police Superintendent Matt Ebbs later described it as a domestic-related incident.

Officers are also carrying out enquiries at a property in Bristol linked to the explosion and while they were at an early stage, the authorities at this point were not looking for anyone else in connection with the explosion, the police said in a statement.

Police said there seemed to be no significant damage to other properties.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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