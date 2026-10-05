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NEWS

Paraglider pilot likely lost effective control before fatal Lantau crash: AAIA report

NEWS
2 hours ago
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A 74-year-old paraglider pilot probably lost effective control of his glider in strong lift and cloud before a fatal collision with terrain at Sunset Peak, the Air Accident Investigation Authority said in a report published Monday.

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The accident occurred on June 17, 2024, after the pilot, surnamed Tang, took off alone in a BogdanFly X-wing paraglider from a paragliding area at Sunset Peak at about 2.30pm.

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He was later reported missing and found by rescuers that evening on a slope near Sunset Peak. He was taken to North Lantau Hospital, where he was later certified dead.

The investigation found that Tang probably lost effective control of the paraglider under strong lift and in cloud, causing him to collide with terrain and sustain multiple injuries.

The AAIA issued one safety recommendation to the Hong Kong China Paragliding Association and the International Paragliding Association, calling on them to reinforce the importance of comprehensive risk assessments among local paragliding participants.

The recommendation said risks should be kept as low as reasonably practicable.

“The objective of the investigation was to identify the circumstances and causes of the accident with a view to preventing a recurrence,” an AAIA spokesperson said.

The authority said the investigation was conducted by a professional accident investigation team in accordance with international standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization.

paraglidingSunset Peak

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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