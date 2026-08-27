Chinese tourist, pilot killed in paragliding crash in Turkey

A Chinese tourist and a local pilot were killed on Wednesday morning when their tandem paraglider crashed into steep rocks shortly after take-off in Fethiye, a popular coastal resort in southwestern Turkey.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The accident occurred around 10am local time. The paraglider, piloted by Turkish professional Ali Kıdıl, took off from the famous Babadag mountain with Chinese tourist Xiangrui Meng. It lost control shortly after launch and plunged into a rugged rocky area.

Rescue teams took nearly 10 hours to recover the bodies due to the difficult terrain. China's embassy in Turkey confirmed the death and said it was assisting the victim's family.