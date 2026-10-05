Jockey Club injects $290m to build carer-friendly networks across HK neighborhoods

As Hong Kong faces a rapidly aging population, family carers are playing an increasingly critical role in supporting elderly residents through their later years.

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To bolster support services for these everyday caregivers, The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust initiated and funded the city-wide Jockey Club Carer Space Project with a major donation of HK$290 million.

The ongoing project is establishing specialized centers across Hong Kong to connect caregivers with timely, neighborhood-based assistance.

As part of this initiative, the Tsing Yi carer center, which is operated by the Hong Kong Young Women’s Christian Association, recently established a district-specific carer-friendly network.

This new network unites a diverse range of local partners, including property management firms, retail businesses, medical clinics, welfare groups, schools, and churches.

The collaborative network was officially introduced during a weekend community appreciation day and technology expo that drew over a thousand local carers, elderly residents, and community partners.

Uniting district businesses and services for daily support

Operating as a localized platform, the Tsing Yi network brings together shopping malls, restaurants, and medical centers to make daily life more manageable for caregivers and those they look after.

Participating partners are adopting simple and practical measures, such as modifying their premises to offer wheelchair-friendly access, creating dedicated rest zones, and offering priority services for elderly pairs.

Furthermore, these neighborhood partners will actively distribute information on carer support, help identify isolated individuals who may need assistance, and make direct referrals to social services.

Many local merchants have also pledged to provide special discounts on dining and daily essentials for registered carers.

To ensure this support is effective, the project organizers are providing structured training for both management and frontline workers of participating organizations.

This training covers the unique pressures caregivers face, communication techniques for interacting with people living with dementia, and how to navigate available public resources.

Within less than a month of recruitment, the Tsing Yi network has already attracted roughly twenty local organizations and is actively seeking more district partners.

Targeting high-need districts and expanding city-wide outreach

The focus on Kwai Tsing District, which includes Tsing Yi, comes in response to local demographic challenges, as the proportion of seniors aged sixty-five and older in the area is significantly higher than the city average.

Since its inception, the local Tsing Yi center has supported hundreds of caregivers and vulnerable elderly residents, while the parent project has established ten dedicated centers across Hong Kong.

Following the launch in Tsing Yi, the initiative is preparing to take its outreach program to other parts of Hong Kong later this month.

A public exhibition will run simultaneously in Quarry Bay and Sheung Shui on a Friday and Saturday toward the end of October.

These public events will feature interactive technology showcases, wellness activities, and registration booths to help more residents access essential caregiving resources early in their journeys.