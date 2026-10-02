Night Recap - October 4, 2026

Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

John Lee hails ‘Hong Kong Spirit’ after city’s best-ever Asian Games achievements

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hong Kong celebrated a historic performance at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, as Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu praised the city’s athletes for their determination and impressive achievements throughout the competitions.

Over 2,000 patients await organs despite donor registrations topping 420,000

More than 2,000 patients remain on the waiting list for organ transplants, even as the number of people signing up as donors has surpassed 420,000, the Health Bureau said.

Sports chief George Tsoi reassigned to join Wang Fuk Court fire probe

Commissioner for Sports George Tsoi Kin-pan steps down on Sunday to assume a new role assisting the Public Service Commission in investigating administrative accountability surrounding the Wang Fuk Court fire, sources said.

Per-trip transport subsidies drop 8pc after $2 fare scheme revamp: Chris Sun

The government has recorded an 8 percent decrease in transport subsidies per trip since revising its elderly fare concession scheme in April, Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun Yuk-han said on Sunday.

Snooker world champion Kyren Wilson becomes HK resident through talent scheme

Former World Snooker Champion Kyren Wilson has become a Hong Kong resident through the city's Quality Migrant Admission Scheme.

Business Today

The Atlas I releases new price list of 98 units

Yuexiu Property's (0123) Yau Tong project, The Atlas I, released its second price list of 98 units on Saturday, with an average discounted price of HK$14,468 per square foot.

Just let kids live: Maye Musk preaches anti-tiger mom gospel to HK

“I demand no As from children-no rules,” the mother of Elon Musk told a packed Prudential forum in Hong Kong, trading laughs and sharp lines with Angel Ng Yin-yee, Prudential’s Greater China regional chief executive, in a discussion on tiger parenting, succession planning and staying ahead of AI.

K&K Property promises action amid Buildings Department probe into One Stanley

K&K Property has vowed to follow up rigorously on allegations of improper steel reinforcement at its One Stanley development, after media reports on Friday and a Buildings Department statement confirming an investigation on Saturday.

eMPF launches new "MPF Account Information Enquiry Service" starting Monday

The eMPF Platform (eMPF) will launch a new one-stop “MPF Account Information Enquiry Service” Monday, Mandatory Provident Fund Authority chairman Ayesha Macpherson Lau announced in her blog post Sunday.

World/China

Japan PM protests to US after Marine arrested on murder suspicion in Okinawa

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi registered a protest with the United States on Sunday after a US Marine was arrested on suspicion of robbing and murdering a Japanese woman in Okinawa.

Philippines arrests 244 'mostly Chinese' workers in online scam crackdown, including one Hongkonger

Philippines authorities arrested more than 200 "mostly Chinese" foreign workers in the country's largest crackdown on illegal online gaming operators this year, the immigration bureau said.

#IAmJaneDoe: online support campaign in US university rape case

Thousands of American women have taken to social media to support the alleged victim of a gang rape at an elite US university, in a case that sparked a national outcry, after a political commentator threatened to reveal her identity.

Protests over housing flare in Spain after relief measures rejected

Tens of thousands of protesters marched in Madrid and other cities in Spain on Saturday to demand affordable housing, a day after lawmakers rejected relief measures for tenants.