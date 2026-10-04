Over 2,000 patients await organs despite donor registrations topping 420,000

More than 2,000 patients remain on the waiting list for organ transplants, even as the number of people signing up as donors has surpassed 420,000, the Health Bureau said.

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The latest figures were announced at the launch ceremony of the Hong Kong Transplant and Dialysis Games, an event that was organized by the Hong Kong, China Transplant Sports Association to gather transplant recipients from Hong Kong, mainland China and abroad to compete in a range of sports.

Under Secretary for Health Cecilia Fan Yuen-man used the occasion to encourage the public to support the "Organ Donation 3S" campaign — Sign up, Speak out and Spread out — aimed at fostering a culture of donation. She highlighted the urgency of supporting organ donation, noting the ongoing gap between the number of donors and patients in need.

Running from October 16 to 19, the Games aim to honor donors and their families, and to celebrate transplant recipients’ resilience, with organizers hoping the event will inspire more people in Hong Kong to become organ donors.