Heavy traffic grinds to a halt at HZMB during inbound peak

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge experienced severe congestion on Sunday as travelers returned to the city in droves, with the Transport Department warning of substantial traffic delays and urging motorists to allow extra time for their journeys.

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The alert came as the Immigration Department expected an inbound travel peak of around 586,000 arrivals on Sunday.

By 5pm, real-time border updates posted on WeChat indicated that passenger-vehicle clearance lanes at the bridge were operating at "extreme peak" capacity. Queues for vehicles stretched over 500 meters, with travelers facing waits of more than 40 minutes.

Officials noted that the vehicle-clearance plaza at Zhuhai Port, in the direction of Hong Kong, was particularly busy. Drivers were told to plan ahead and remain patient amid the mounting delays.

Authorities expect cross-boundary passenger traffic via land checkpoints to remain heavy through Sunday evening and into October 5.

With demand for public transport rising during peak return hours, longer waits are anticipated. The Transport Department said it has requested public transport operators to boost service frequency to accommodate the surge in travelers.