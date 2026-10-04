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NEWS

North East New Territories Landfill Extension enters full operation

NEWS
3 hours ago
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The North East New Territories Landfill Extension has come into full service on Sunday, replacing the original site as one of Hong Kong’s primary waste treatment facilities, according to the Environmental Protection Department. 

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Located southeast of the existing landfill, the extension has a design capacity of about 19 million cubic metres. Key engineering works, including land formation, installation of an impermeable liner, surface-water collection systems, and leachate and landfill-gas management facilities, were completed in mid-year.

The site has since undergone operational testing with limited waste acceptance to facilitate a gradual transfer of landfilling operations to the new extension

The original landfill will cease operation later this year and undergo restoration.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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