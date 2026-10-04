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NEWS

Per-trip transport subsidies drop 8pc after $2 fare scheme revamp: Chris Sun

NEWS
2 hours ago
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The government has recorded an 8 percent decrease in transport subsidies per trip since revising its elderly fare concession scheme in April, Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun Yuk-han said on Sunday. 

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Comparing data from the four months before and after the introduction of the “HK$2 flat rate or 80 percent discount” model, Sun said the number of high-fare trips costing more than HK$10 fell by 8 percent.

Under the new model, beneficiaries pay HK$2 for journeys with an adult fare of HK$10 or less, and pay 80 percent off the full fare for trips over HK$10.

Sun also said the digital version of the JoyYou card is expected to launch by the end of the year in collaboration with Octopus Card Limited. The mobile version will offer top-up services, promotional offers for users, and enhanced tracking features to help locate elderly people with dementia who have gone missing. Seniors will retain the flexibility to choose between physical and digital cards, with the option to switch back to a physical card free of charge.

Meanwhile, the government will introduce a “public-built, privately run” model, providing premises or sites for operators to establish elderly care centers on a self-financing or fee-adjusting basis.

Sun said demand for senior care in middle-class districts is becoming increasingly diverse, and engaging non-governmental organizations and private operators would provide greater flexibility to meet market needs.

The Policy Address also proposes exploring remote care services through online or hybrid modes. Sun said some non-governmental organizations have already piloted telehealth initiatives in Tuen Mun and Sha Tin.

Under these programs, physiotherapists conduct initial online consultations, allowing limited staff to serve a larger number of patients while maximizing resources for those in need.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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