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NEWS

Central Harbourfront Event Space reopens outdoor public area in phased upgrade

NEWS
4 hours ago
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The Central Harbourfront Event Space has partially reopened its outdoor public area as part of its phased rollout.
The Central Harbourfront Event Space has partially reopened its outdoor public area as part of its phased rollout.

The Central Harbourfront Event Space has partially reopened its outdoor public area as part of its phased rollout to upgrade facilities, aiming to transform the venue into a world-class cultural and entertainment landmark.

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Spanning about 3.7 hectares, the site is now open daily from 9am to 11pm through October 16, after which it will temporarily close to allow for preparations for several major upcoming events. The venue is set to host a range of large-scale events, including the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival, concerts, music and art exhibitions, sports competitions, and carnivals.

Recreational amenities are available for public use, with further enhancements such as ground improvement works, a new jogging track, and a shared bike rental service expected to be completed within the month.

Additional facilities will include a large stage, dedicated event washrooms, and multi-purpose rooms to cater to various activities. Organizers say these permanent additions aim to minimize the environmental impact of temporary installations.

The second phase of development is expected to be completed by mid-2027, introducing permanent food kiosks and additional sports facilities. 

The site was leased by the government under a five-year contract to Central Grand Limited, a joint venture formed by Henderson Land Development Company Limited and YW Company Limited. Under the tenancy agreement, at least 100 days each year will be set aside for free public access or community events. Organizers including government departments, non-profit organizations, and charities will be able to host events open to the public.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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