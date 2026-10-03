HK claims inaugural FIFA ASEAN Challenge Cup with historic win at Kai Tak Stadium

The Hong Kong representative football team celebrated a historic Saturday night at the Kai Tak Main Stadium, defeating Cambodia 2-0 to capture the first-ever ASEAN Challenge Cup. The victory on home soil not only secured the tournament's maiden championship trophy but also served as a sweet revenge.

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Prior to this final, the 2 teams had faced each other 14 times, with Hong Kong holding a dominant record of 9 wins, 3 draws, and 2 losses.

However, in their most recent encounter in June this year, Hong Kong suffered a shocking 0-2 defeat to Cambodia—marking their first loss to the nation in 55 years. This highly anticipated rematch became the ultimate redemption story for the home side.

The head coach set up a formidable starting lineup for the clash, with Pong Cheuk-hei guarding the goal.

The defensive line was marshaled by Tsui Wang-kit, Gerbig Oliver, Dudu, and Yue Tze-nam.

Midfielder Tan Chun-lok wore the captain's armband, commanding the center of the pitch alongside Wu Chun-ming and Philip Chan Siu-kwan. The attacking wings were powered by Sun Ming-him and Everton Camargo, with Matt Orr leading the charge as the lone striker.

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Matt Orr strikes first to delight home crowd

Fueled by the passionate home support, Hong Kong took control of the match from the opening whistle. Less than 5 minutes into the game, Sun Ming-him launched a dangerous attack down the flank, setting up Philip Chan Siu-kwan inside the box, though his subsequent shot went wide.

Shortly after, a quick throw-in routine allowed Everton Camargo to unleash a powerful strike, which was safely gathered by the Cambodian goalkeeper.

While Cambodia managed occasional counter-attacks, they failed to trouble Pong Cheuk-hei in goal.

Hong Kong’s persistent offensive pressure finally paid off in the 41st minute when Sun Ming-him delivered a precise through ball, allowing Matt Orr to calmly slot it home to give Hong Kong a 1-0 lead heading into the halftime break.

Everton Camargo penalty seals the historic triumph

The hosts maintained their aggressive approach in the second half. In the 52nd minute, Matt Orr built up an attack from the wing, sending a cross toward Philip Chan Siu-kwan inside the penalty area.

Chan was brought down by a Cambodian defender, and although the referee did not blow the whistle initially, a VAR review prompted him to point to the penalty spot. Everton Camargo stepped up and coolly converted the penalty, doubling Hong Kong's lead to 2-0.

Refusing to back down, Cambodia launched a series of late attacking waves in an attempt to claw their way back.

However, Hong Kong’s disciplined defensive unit successfully neutralized every threat to keep a clean sheet.

With the final whistle, Hong Kong not only avenged their previous defeat but also etched their name in history as the first champions of the ASEAN Challenge Cup.