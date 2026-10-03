Hong Kong’s largest gelato festival returns to PMQ this Oct

Hong Kong is set to welcome back its premier artisan ice cream event as Ciao Gelato Fest 2026 takes over PMQ in Central across two consecutive weekends.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Running from October 1–4 and October 9–11, the event builds on the success of last year's festival to bring together top-tier gelato artisans from Hong Kong, Macau, Portugal, and Italy.

Attendees can explore offerings from 20 distinct gelato brands, featuring a lineup of more than 30 exclusive and newly debuted flavors created specifically for the occasion.

Unconventional flavors step into the spotlight

Visitors will have the opportunity to sample a wide array of inventive frozen treats without needing to travel across the region or stand in separate lines around the city.

The festival showcase spans traditional and daring combinations alike. Craft gelato makers are introducing creations inspired by local Chinese sweet soups, Eastern and Western teas, and Hong Kong-style French toast.

For adventurous palates, the festival will feature unique savory and luxury options, including foie gras brandy, caviar, wasabi green pea, black truffle, and garlic pop rocks. Other highlights include treats incorporating Japanese sake, fresh fruits from Okinawa and Kyushu, global chocolates, and crispy pineapple bun crème brûlée.

Featured artisans and event details

Participating brands bringing their signature creations and exclusive event flavors include Ganto Gelato, Kai.s_gourmet, Yonna Yonna Gelato, Gelato Lab, I-Scream Gelato, DIGREEN, The Nutter Company, Edenly Gelato, AtFoodFactory, and Okalo Limited. Collaborative and specialty concepts such as The Frozen Club x Kwan Heung Bakery will also be present.

The festival runs daily from 12pm to 10pm at the PMQ courtyard and marketplace on Aberdeen Street, welcoming both long-time gelato enthusiasts and casual dessert fans to experience the celebration.