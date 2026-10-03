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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Double medal for Hong Kong youth sailors at Nagoya Asian Games

NEWS
2 hours ago
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Hong Kong’s youth sailing team has added to the city's growing medal haul at the Nagoya Asian Games, securing a silver and a bronze medal in the boys' and girls' youth ILCA 4 single-handed dinghy events. The double podium finish highlights the exceptional talent emerging within Hong Kong's competitive sailing scene.

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Under the Jockey Club Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme, both young athletes will receive significant cash rewards for their podium success, with silver medalist Wong Tsz-hei earning HK$500,000 and bronze medalist Cheng Kei-ngo taking home HK$250,000.

Tense tie-breaker secures silver in girls' division

In the girls' youth ILCA 4 category, Hong Kong representative Huang Zixi sailed a highly competitive regatta across 12 grueling rounds of racing. After finishing with a total score of 43 points, she found herself in a tight battle with her rival from Thailand. 

Following the discard of her two worst race results, Huang’s net score stood at 29 points. Under the low-point scoring system, where lower scores yield higher rankings, Huang’s performance put her just four points behind the gold medalist from Thailand but comfortably ahead of her South Korean rival to secure a brilliant silver medal.

Gritty performance lands bronze in boys' event

Hong Kong’s sailing success continued in the boys' youth ILCA 4 class, where fellow representative Tiago Cheng De Villemor Salgado fought hard against a strong international fleet to secure the bronze medal. 

Cheng maintained consistent performance over his 12 rounds of competition, finishing with an overall total of 43 points. Once his two worst race results were discarded, Cheng recorded a net score of 27 points. 

Although he was unable to overtake the top two sailors from South Korea and Singapore, his strong showing earned him a well-deserved place on the podium to claim the bronze medal.

Asian Games

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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