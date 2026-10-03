Over 360,000 smuggled cigarettes hidden in vegetable shipment seized by customs officers

Hong Kong Customs officers at the Man Kam To Control Point have intercepted a cross-boundary truck attempting to smuggle an estimated 360,000 illicit cigarettes into the city.

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The contraband, which was hidden inside polystyrene boxes declared as containing vegetables, has an estimated market value of HK$1.88 million and a duty potential of approximately HK$1.18 million. A 62-year-old local driver was arrested during the operation.

Smugglers use fresh produce as cover

The interception took place on Wednesday, September 30, when customs officers selected an incoming truck for inspection based on strategic risk assessment.

Upon conducting a detailed search, officers uncovered the massive haul of undeclared cigarettes intermixed with fresh vegetables inside 63 polystyrene foam boxes. Authorities believe the smugglers deliberately used daily fresh food shipments in an attempt to bypass customs detection and disguise their illegal activities.

The 62-year-old male driver was arrested at the scene, and the vehicle has been detained for further examination.

Customs investigators are currently tracking the source of the illicit cigarettes, the logistics and shipping arrangements, and their intended local distribution.

The arrested driver has since been released on bail pending further investigation, and officials have not ruled out further enforcement actions.

Hong Kong Customs emphasized that they will continue to utilize rigorous risk assessments and intelligence analysis to target and dismantle smuggling syndicates operating through cross-boundary cargo channels.

Severe penalties for smuggling offenses

Authorities reminded the public that smuggling is a highly serious offense under local laws. According to the Import and Export Ordinance, any person found guilty of importing or exporting unmanifested cargo faces severe legal consequences.

Upon conviction, offenders are subject to a maximum fine of HK$2 million and a prison sentence of up to seven years.