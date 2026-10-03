HK women’s Rugby Sevens retain bronze to equal historic medal tally

Hong Kong’s women’s rugby sevens team has successfully defended their bronze medal at the 20th Asian Games after securing a thrilling 7-5 victory over Thailand.

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This hard-fought triumph on the pitch has pushed Hong Kong’s overall medal count at this year's Games to 53, officially tying the historic medal record set at the previous Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The victory showcased the squad's immense resilience, keeping their composure under immense pressure to finish on the podium for the second consecutive Games.

Hong Kong broke the deadlock in the first half when captain Chloe Chan surged forward to score a crucial try. The scoring effort was successfully followed by a conversion from her teammate to put Hong Kong ahead with a 7-0 lead.

Thailand refused to back down and launched a spirited counter-attack just before the whistle, scoring a try of their own to claw back five points and close the gap to 7-5 heading into the interval.

The second half turned into a defensive masterclass for the Hong Kong team. Thailand, determined to overturn the deficit, launched a series of aggressive offensive waves and put Hong Kong’s backline under severe pressure.

However, Hong Kong’s defensive line remained absolutely resolute, thwarting every Thai attack.

After weathering the storm, Hong Kong successfully regained possession and played a disciplined, possession-focused game to run down the clock.

When the final whistle blew, Hong Kong held onto their narrow two-point lead to claim the bronze medal in dramatic fashion.