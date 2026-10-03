Off-duty ambulanceman dies in tragic Kowloon Peak rappelling accident

A tragic outdoor recreation activity turned fatal on Friday after a 51-year-old off-duty ambulance principal supervisor fell to his death while rappelling on Kowloon Peak. The victim, surnamed Wong, plunged down a cliff after one of the ropes reportedly snapped.

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Despite an hours-long rescue operation, he was certified dead shortly after being airlifted to hospital. Another off-duty paramedic, also surnamed Wong, sustained minor injuries in the incident.

On Saturday, the deceased’s wife spoke from their home at the Wing Ting Road Fire Services Married Quarters, sharing that her husband was stationed at Tin Shui Wai Fire Station. She noted that Friday was his day off and she only knew he was heading to Kowloon Peak for training.

While she was uncertain whether the session was officially organized by the fire department, she mentioned that her husband frequently took part in various training courses to keep himself fit.

The Fire Services Department received a report of the incident at 2.33pm. on Friday, stating that two men had an accident while rappelling near Fei Ngo Shan Road, with one suspected to have fallen off a cliff.

Rescue teams, including the Mountain Search and Rescue Team and High Angle Rescue Team, were immediately dispatched alongside Government Flying Service helicopters. Rescuers also deployed drones to comb the rugged terrain.

Teams eventually located the injured but conscious companion near the Ngo To Trail before discovering Wong lying unconscious further down the cliffside.

Both men were extracted to safe ground and airlifted to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan, where the unconscious officer was later pronounced dead.

Fire Services Department pledges support to bereaved family

The Fire Services Department has confirmed that both individuals involved in the accident were off-duty ambulance principal supervisors.

Expressing deep sadness over the tragic loss, the department extended its heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased.

A welfare unit has already been set up to contact the family and provide them with all necessary assistance and support during this difficult time.