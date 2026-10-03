logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

The bonus round of life: a columnist’s witty and warm guide to embracing 80

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
(File photo)
(File photo)

In the early 1970s, young people in their early 20s eagerly bought Gail Sheehy’s best-selling book, Passages: Predictable Crises of Adult Life. The author had cleverly mapped out adulthood into distinct stages, labeling them as the trying 20s, the catch-30s, the forlorn 40s, and the refreshed or resigned 50s. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

For a 27-year-old at the height of the hippie movement, Woodstock, and newfound personal freedoms, life beyond 50 seemed impossibly distant. At that age, 80 was not considered an ordinary age but rather a distant geological era.

Now, decades later, the reality of aging has arrived with sudden and quiet force. The recent passing of celebrated Malaysian architect Jimmy Lim at 82, along with the unexpected deaths of close schoolmates and the legendary singer Dolly Parton, serves as a poignant reminder that even the most permanent fixtures in life eventually see their tenancy terminated. 

Turning 80 on the 1st of December transforms what once felt like a distant epoch into an impending milestone, prompting a deeply personal exploration of what truly lies beyond this significant threshold.

Redefining the final chapters with curiosity and connection

While the younger self might have optimistically imagined that life effectively wound down after 50, Sheehy herself eventually revised her theories to include an age of mastery and an age of integrity. In this later stage of life, the concept of a mid-life crisis becomes obsolete, as buying a flashy red sports car at 80 would be viewed more as a medical emergency than a psychological reckoning. Rather than negotiating with the finality of aging, the focus shifts entirely to how one chooses to spend the remaining time.

The secret to navigating these years lies not in an obsession with longevity but in a dedication to movement, curiosity, and companionship. Staying active through walking, tennis, pickleball, and writing helps keep the mind sharp, while curiosity remains the ultimate non-prescription anti-aging remedy. 

Instead of looking backward to tally past achievements like an accountant closing financial books, fulfillment is found in looking sideways—appreciating family, friends, a morning sunrise, a fresh cup of coffee, and the endless stream of daily news.

Finding joy and laughter in the bonus round of life

For a group of aging classmates, the daily dynamics of friendship have evolved into something simpler and more precious. The youthful query of what one wants to be when they grow up has been replaced by a simple check-in to see who is still around. 

A prompt reply in a shared group chat at 7:00 in the morning brings a collective sigh of relief, serving as a daily confirmation of having successfully navigated another year.

Ultimately, entering the 9th decade of life should not be viewed as the beginning of the end, but rather as the start of a bonus round. 

The rules for this chapter are beautifully straightforward: avoid people who bring misery, do not postpone holidays, forgive freely, and tell loved ones how much they are cherished. 

By maintaining a healthy lifestyle, laughing loudly, and always having something to look forward to, the journey into the future becomes a shared adventure. 

The book of life is far from finished; the pages may be running fewer and the print may be smaller, but the characters have undoubtedly become far more interesting.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HK claims inaugural FIFA ASEAN Challenge Cup with historic win at Kai Tak Stadium
NEWS
43 mins ago
HK men’s Rugby Sevens claim historic hat-trick of Asian Games titles with shutout victory
NEWS
2 hours ago
HK riders jump into Asian Games finals with stellar opening day
NEWS
2 hours ago
HK women’s Rugby Sevens retain bronze to equal historic medal tally
NEWS
2 hours ago
Double medal for Hong Kong youth sailors at Nagoya Asian Games
NEWS
4 hours ago
Over 360,000 smuggled cigarettes hidden in vegetable shipment seized by customs officers
NEWS
5 hours ago
Hong Kong’s largest gelato festival returns to PMQ this Oct
NEWS
5 hours ago
Teen windsurfers from HK dominate iQFoil events to propel medal count
NEWS
6 hours ago
Off-duty ambulanceman dies in tragic Kowloon Peak rappelling accident
NEWS
7 hours ago
Maye Musk and Angel Ng exchanged views on parenting.
Just let kids live: Maye Musk preaches anti-tiger mom gospel to HK
NEWS
7 hours ago
(file photo)
Teenager arrested at Hong Kong airport for luggage theft
NEWS
02-10-2026 14:00 HKT
(File Photo)
HK raises minimum wage for foreign domestic helpers to $5,220
NEWS
02-10-2026 18:06 HKT
Mainland tourists embrace slow travel in Stanley as local retailers face golden week chill
NEWS
9 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.