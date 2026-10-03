logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Teen windsurfers from HK dominate iQFoil events to propel medal count

NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong’s windsurfing prodigies have swept the board at the Nagoya Asian Games, securing two gold medals in the boys' and girls' youth iQFoil windsurfing events. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The sensational double victory raises Hong Kong’s gold medal tally at this year's Games to ten, officially surpassing the city's gold medal count from the previous Asian Games.

Under the Jockey Club Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme, both gold medalists will be awarded a well-deserved prize of HK$1 million each for their outstanding performances on the water.

Strategic brilliance on the waves

In the boys' youth iQFoil class, Hong Kong representative Wong Tsz-ho put on a commanding performance across 11 intense rounds of racing. Wong crossed the finish line in first place in six of the rounds.

Under the low-point scoring system where lower points dictate a higher ranking, Wong finished with a net score of 13 points after discarding his two worst race results. This placed him five points ahead of his closest rival from Japan, comfortably securing the gold medal.

Near-flawless performance secures girls' title

The girls' youth iQFoil event saw an even more dominant display from fellow Hong Kong windsurfer Cheung Tsz-yuet. Cheung took first place in an astonishing nine out of the 11 rounds of racing.

After discarding her lowest-scoring races, she finished the regatta with a near-perfect net score of just nine points, leaving the runner-up from Japan trailing by eight points as Cheung sailed away with the gold medal.

 

Asian Games

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Coleman Wong clinches HK’s first Asian Games tennis gold and secures 2028 Olympic berth
NEWS
3 hours ago
Hong Kong cyclist Ceci Lee secures bronze in grueling omnium event
NEWS
21 hours ago
Hong Kong tennis pair takes bronze after semi-final defeat
NEWS
21 hours ago
Asian Games - Aichi-Nagoya 2026 - Tennis - Higashiyama Park Tennis Center, Nagoya, Japan - October 2, 2026 China's Wang Xiyu celebrates after winning the women's final against China's Zhang Shuai REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Eala-conqueror Wang wins Asian Games tennis gold and Olympic berth
CHINA
23 hours ago
Gold medallist Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting celebrates on the podium after the women's 60kg boxing event during the 2026 Asian Games at Nishio Gymnasium in Nishio on October 2, 2026. (Photo by MOHD RASFAN / AFP)
Taiwan gender-row boxer Lin Yu-ting wins 'monumental' Asian Games gold
CHINA
02-10-2026 15:59 HKT
(Photo from Reuters)
HK sailing team sweeps youth skiff titles at Asian Games
NEWS
02-10-2026 15:09 HKT
Asian Games - Aichi-Nagoya 2026 - Judo - Women - 70Kg - Quarterfinals - Aichi International Arena, Nagoya, Japan - October 1, 2026 China's Tang Jing reacts during her match against Japan's Rin Maeda REUTERS/Edgar Su
Chinese judoka accused of biting as home hope wins Asian Games gold
CHINA
02-10-2026 11:36 HKT
Ceci Lee and Chloe Leung secure HK's third straight Madison silver at Asian Games
NEWS
01-10-2026 20:12 HKT
HK equestrian team rides to eighth in jumping team event at Asian Games
NEWS
01-10-2026 17:54 HKT
(Photo: Reuters)
HK sailors take home silver and bronze at Asian Games
NEWS
01-10-2026 14:40 HKT
(file photo)
Teenager arrested at Hong Kong airport for luggage theft
NEWS
02-10-2026 14:00 HKT
(File Photo)
HK raises minimum wage for foreign domestic helpers to $5,220
NEWS
22 hours ago
Abby Choi's murder trial hacks up gruesome details
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.