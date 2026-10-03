Teen windsurfers from HK dominate iQFoil events to propel medal count

Hong Kong’s windsurfing prodigies have swept the board at the Nagoya Asian Games, securing two gold medals in the boys' and girls' youth iQFoil windsurfing events.

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The sensational double victory raises Hong Kong’s gold medal tally at this year's Games to ten, officially surpassing the city's gold medal count from the previous Asian Games.

Under the Jockey Club Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme, both gold medalists will be awarded a well-deserved prize of HK$1 million each for their outstanding performances on the water.

Strategic brilliance on the waves

In the boys' youth iQFoil class, Hong Kong representative Wong Tsz-ho put on a commanding performance across 11 intense rounds of racing. Wong crossed the finish line in first place in six of the rounds.

Under the low-point scoring system where lower points dictate a higher ranking, Wong finished with a net score of 13 points after discarding his two worst race results. This placed him five points ahead of his closest rival from Japan, comfortably securing the gold medal.

Near-flawless performance secures girls' title

The girls' youth iQFoil event saw an even more dominant display from fellow Hong Kong windsurfer Cheung Tsz-yuet. Cheung took first place in an astonishing nine out of the 11 rounds of racing.

After discarding her lowest-scoring races, she finished the regatta with a near-perfect net score of just nine points, leaving the runner-up from Japan trailing by eight points as Cheung sailed away with the gold medal.