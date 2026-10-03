HK riders jump into Asian Games finals with stellar opening day

Hong Kong’s equestrian squad delivered an outstanding performance at the 20th Asian Games on Saturday, with all three of the city’s show jumping representatives successfully qualifying for Sunday’s individual finals at the JRA Equestrian Park in Japan. Highlighting the team’s opening day campaign, veteran rider Jacqueline Lai produced a flawless clear round aboard Kalina’s Way to put herself firmly in medal contention.

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Fellow Hong Kong representatives Clarissa Lyra, partnering with the Jockey Club-sponsored horse SG S Air Pilot, and Patrick Lam, riding Lopez One, also navigated their courses effectively to secure their berths in the decisive medal round.

Strong results across restructured competition divisions

This year's Asian Games introduced a new competition format for the individual jumping events, splitting competitors into two separate categories with distinct medal offerings: Group A, featuring fence heights between 1.45 and 1.50 meters, and Group B, challenging riders with fences reaching up to 1.55 meters.

In show jumping, horse-and-rider combinations must complete a designated course of obstacles within an allowed time, incurring penalty points for knockdowns, refusals, or exceeding the time limit, with the lowest overall score determining the victor.

In Group A, which featured 29 competitors, Lai delivered an immaculate zero-penalty performance to finish provisionally in fourth place. Lyra accumulated 12 penalties to finish 19th.

With the top 20 riders qualifying for the final under a quota limit of two per national Olympic committee, both Hong Kong athletes comfortably progressed. Meanwhile, in Group B, Lam contested the higher obstacles alongside 15 other riders, finishing provisionally in 11th place with 11 penalties to advance to Sunday's showdown.

Elite preparation and championship experience shine through

All three riders honed their craft through professional training under the Hong Kong Equestrian Performance Plan, a joint development initiative established by the Equestrian Federation of Hong Kong, China and The Hong Kong Jockey Club. The squad boasts significant international pedigree, with both Lam and Lai having previously won a team jumping bronze medal together at the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games.

Hong Kong has fielded 11 horse-and-rider combinations across dressage, eventing, and jumping competitions at these Games. Led by Corinne Bracken, Performance Manager at The Hong Kong Jockey Club, as chef d'équipe, the delegation is supported by a comprehensive multidisciplinary team from The Hong Kong Jockey Club, including dedicated coaches, grooms, veterinarians, farriers, and both human and equine physiotherapists to ensure peak physical condition for the finals.