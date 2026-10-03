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NEWS

Coleman Wong clinches HK’s first Asian Games tennis gold and secures 2028 Olympic berth

NEWS
41 mins ago
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Hong Kong tennis star Coleman Wong Chak-lam has reached a historic milestone in his career by capturing the men’s singles gold medal at the Nagoya Asian Games. Wong defeated national team representative Wu Yibing in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4, in a highly anticipated final.

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The triumph marks Wong’s fourth career meeting with Wu, showcasing the young Hong Kong athlete's steady technical progress and growing mental maturity, which have kept pace with his rising world ranking.

A growing rivalry built on dramatic encounters

The rivalry between the two players began at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023. At the time, a 19-year-old Wong was ranked 478th in the world and faced a daunting challenge against the 98th-ranked Wu in the round of 16. 

In that encounter, Wong pulled off a sporting miracle in the deciding third-set tiebreak, saving five consecutive match points from 1-6 down to win seven straight points, taking the match 6-4, 3-6, 7-6.

Their subsequent meetings continued to highlight Wong's evolution. In their second clash at the Hangzhou Open, Wu was forced to retire due to injury after Wong took the first set 6-3. 

Their third meeting in the semifinals of the 2025 National Games saw Wu take revenge, winning a grueling three-set battle 7-6, 6-7, 6-4.

Clinical performance in the final

Wong's performance in the Nagoya final demonstrated how much he has improved since those earlier encounters. 

The Hong Kong player put on a serving masterclass, firing 16 aces while committing only a single double fault, and he did not face a single break point throughout the match. In contrast, Wu struggled to find consistency, registering four double faults and seeing his first-serve percentage drop to 46 percent in the second set.

After Wong swept through the opening set 6-2, the second set became a much tighter affair. Both players held their serves cautiously to reach a 4-4 deadlock. 

The pivotal moment came in the ninth game, where Wong broke Wu’s serve after a tense, extended deuce battle to lead 5-4. Wong then sealed the historic championship in style, serving four consecutive aces in the final game to secure the gold medal.

Under the Jockey Club Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme, this sensational victory has also earned Wong a prize of HK$1 million.

Eyes set on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Beyond the glory of winning Hong Kong’s first-ever Asian Games tennis gold medal, this victory guarantees Wong a direct entry into the men's singles main draw at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. 

As long as he maintains a world ranking within the top 500 before the June 12, 2028 deadline, Wong is highly likely to make history as the first tennis player to represent Hong Kong at the Olympic Games.

Asian Games

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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