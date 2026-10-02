logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Night Recap - October 2, 2026

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

HK sailing team sweeps youth skiff titles at Asian Games

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hong Kong's sailing contingent delivered a stellar performance at the 20th Asian Games, capturing two gold medals in the youth skiff competitions.

HK bolsters role as springboard for mainland firms expanding overseas

The government is intensifying efforts to support mainland Chinese businesses venturing into international markets, according to Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau Ying-wah.

HK raises minimum wage for foreign domestic helpers to $5,220

The government announced on Friday that the minimum allowable wage for foreign domestic helpers in the city will be raised by 2.35 percent to HK$5,220 per month.

Abby Choi's murder trial hacks up gruesome details

Prosecutors revealed disturbing details at the High Court as the murder trial continued over the death of 28-year-old socialite Abby Choi, whose dismembered remains were discovered in a rural village house in February 2023.

Off-duty ambulancemen rescued after perilous fall at Kowloon Peak

A major rescue operation was launched on Friday afternoon on Kowloon Peak after a climber slipped and fell down a cliff face.

Business Today

HK’s retail sales rise 5.6 percent in August, growing for 16th consecutive month

Hong Kong’s August retail sales increased 5.6 percent year on year to HK$32.1 billion, marking the 16th consecutive month of expansion, with figures pointing to a continued shift in consumer spending towards digital channels.

Bain Capital considers investing in NWD as 11 SKIES return seen luring backers

Private Equity firm Bain Capital is weighing an investment in New World Development (0017), as the developer's return of the 11 SKIES project to the Airport Authority is seen as potentially drawing more backers, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Japan does not need excessively loose monetary policy, economy minister says

Japan is no longer in deflation so does not need excessively loose monetary policy that pursues higher inflation, Economy Minister Minoru Kiuchi said on Friday.

OpenAI alerts more than 100 groups about rogue AI agent activity

OpenAI has informed more than 100 organizations about incidents involving unauthorized activity tied to its AI agents, according to a blog post by the ChatGPT maker, as AI labs face mounting scrutiny over rogue AI agent activity.

Nike plans more job cuts to boost sputtering turnaround, forecasts steep revenue drop

Nike is deepening its restructuring under CEO Elliott Hill as its woes in China intensify, announcing a plan to cut more jobs and shake up its global business divisions after the sportswear giant projected a surprisingly steep drop in full-year revenue.

World/China

North Korean leader's sister calls Seoul 'despicable' after DMZ apology demand

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korea's leader, called South Korea "despicable" Friday after Seoul demanded an apology over a demilitarised zone blast that wounded three of its soldiers.

With a mixed scorecard, Trump poised to test his powers again at US Supreme Court

The US Supreme Court begins its new nine-month term on Monday much as it ended its last one, confronted with more cases involving President Donald Trump's far-reaching policies and aggressive uses of power that will keep testing how far the justices will let him expand his authority.

Indian pilot tells PM Modi he opened flydubai cockpit door during attack

The Indian pilot stabbed by his co-pilot on a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv replayed the dramatic attack and his desperate effort to open the cockpit door to seek help, in a video call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Trump vows to hit Iran 'very hard' if linked to flydubai attack

US President Donald Trump warned on Thursday that Iran will be "hit very hard" if it is found to be linked to a pilot's attack on a flydubai flight to Israel.

US congressman demands Starbucks close its first stores in China's Xinjiang

A US lawmaker has called on Starbucks SBUX.O to close its first stores in China's Xinjiang, calling it a "morally bankrupt decision" to do business in a region where Uyghurs face repression.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(File Photo)
Consumer Council swamped with complaints after Hotstone Yoga sudden closure
NEWS
1 hour ago
Off-duty ambulancemen rescued after perilous fall at Kowloon Peak
NEWS
1 hour ago
Legislative Council partners with Hong Kong Scouts for new civic education drive
NEWS
2 hours ago
Renowned collector Henry Tang to auction vintage wine treasures
NEWS
2 hours ago
Hong Kong cyclist Ceci Lee secures bronze in grueling omnium event
NEWS
2 hours ago
Hong Kong tennis pair takes bronze after semi-final defeat
NEWS
3 hours ago
(File Photo)
HK raises minimum wage for foreign domestic helpers to $5,220
NEWS
3 hours ago
(Photo from Xinhua)
HK women claim squash team silver after tight final defeat to Malaysia
NEWS
4 hours ago
Abby Choi's murder trial hacks up gruesome details
NEWS
4 hours ago
(Photo from Reuters)
Nicholas Halliday wins silver for Hong Kong in Nagoya Asian Games sailing
NEWS
6 hours ago
(file photo)
Teenager arrested at Hong Kong airport for luggage theft
NEWS
7 hours ago
Man dies after suspected drowning during Peng Chau swimming race
NEWS
01-10-2026 14:56 HKT
Tang Lung-wai returns to HK after 26 years in Philippine prison, hopes to work as delivery driver
NEWS
30-09-2026 05:45 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.