Night Recap - October 2, 2026

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HK sailing team sweeps youth skiff titles at Asian Games

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Hong Kong's sailing contingent delivered a stellar performance at the 20th Asian Games, capturing two gold medals in the youth skiff competitions.

HK bolsters role as springboard for mainland firms expanding overseas

The government is intensifying efforts to support mainland Chinese businesses venturing into international markets, according to Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau Ying-wah.

HK raises minimum wage for foreign domestic helpers to $5,220

The government announced on Friday that the minimum allowable wage for foreign domestic helpers in the city will be raised by 2.35 percent to HK$5,220 per month.

Abby Choi's murder trial hacks up gruesome details

Prosecutors revealed disturbing details at the High Court as the murder trial continued over the death of 28-year-old socialite Abby Choi, whose dismembered remains were discovered in a rural village house in February 2023.

Off-duty ambulancemen rescued after perilous fall at Kowloon Peak

A major rescue operation was launched on Friday afternoon on Kowloon Peak after a climber slipped and fell down a cliff face.

Business Today

HK’s retail sales rise 5.6 percent in August, growing for 16th consecutive month

Hong Kong’s August retail sales increased 5.6 percent year on year to HK$32.1 billion, marking the 16th consecutive month of expansion, with figures pointing to a continued shift in consumer spending towards digital channels.

Bain Capital considers investing in NWD as 11 SKIES return seen luring backers

Private Equity firm Bain Capital is weighing an investment in New World Development (0017), as the developer's return of the 11 SKIES project to the Airport Authority is seen as potentially drawing more backers, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Japan does not need excessively loose monetary policy, economy minister says

Japan is no longer in deflation so does not need excessively loose monetary policy that pursues higher inflation, Economy Minister Minoru Kiuchi said on Friday.

OpenAI alerts more than 100 groups about rogue AI agent activity

OpenAI has informed more than 100 organizations about incidents involving unauthorized activity tied to its AI agents, according to a blog post by the ChatGPT maker, as AI labs face mounting scrutiny over rogue AI agent activity.

Nike plans more job cuts to boost sputtering turnaround, forecasts steep revenue drop

Nike is deepening its restructuring under CEO Elliott Hill as its woes in China intensify, announcing a plan to cut more jobs and shake up its global business divisions after the sportswear giant projected a surprisingly steep drop in full-year revenue.

World/China

North Korean leader's sister calls Seoul 'despicable' after DMZ apology demand

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korea's leader, called South Korea "despicable" Friday after Seoul demanded an apology over a demilitarised zone blast that wounded three of its soldiers.

With a mixed scorecard, Trump poised to test his powers again at US Supreme Court

The US Supreme Court begins its new nine-month term on Monday much as it ended its last one, confronted with more cases involving President Donald Trump's far-reaching policies and aggressive uses of power that will keep testing how far the justices will let him expand his authority.

Indian pilot tells PM Modi he opened flydubai cockpit door during attack

The Indian pilot stabbed by his co-pilot on a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv replayed the dramatic attack and his desperate effort to open the cockpit door to seek help, in a video call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Trump vows to hit Iran 'very hard' if linked to flydubai attack

US President Donald Trump warned on Thursday that Iran will be "hit very hard" if it is found to be linked to a pilot's attack on a flydubai flight to Israel.

US congressman demands Starbucks close its first stores in China's Xinjiang

A US lawmaker has called on Starbucks SBUX.O to close its first stores in China's Xinjiang, calling it a "morally bankrupt decision" to do business in a region where Uyghurs face repression.