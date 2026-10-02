logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

HK’s retail sales rise 5.6 percent in August, growing for 16th consecutive month

FINANCE
30 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong’s August retail sales increased 5.6 percent year on year to HK$32.1 billion, marking the 16th consecutive month of expansion, with figures pointing to a continued shift in consumer spending towards digital channels.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The estimate is higher than market forecast of a 4.2 percent rise.

In the first eight months of 2026, total retail sales grew 8.5 percent, while July's figure was up 4.5 percent.

Notably, online sales accounted for 8.7 percent of total retail sales value in August, rising 9.9 percent to HK$2.8 billion.

After netting out the effect of price changes over the same period, the provisional estimate of total retail sales volume rose 2.9 percent in August 2026, while July's figure increased 2.4 percent.

By category, electrical goods and other consumer durable goods not elsewhere classified surged 29.1 percent. Jewelery, watches and clocks, and valuable gifts gained 11.9 percent, while books, newspapers, stationery and gifts rose 11.2 percent.

On the other hand, motor vehicles and parts fell 22 percent, fuels dipped 11.7 percent, and Chinese drugs and herbs slid 6 percent.

Looking ahead, the government’s spokesperson said sustained economic growth and rising labour earnings should support local consumption, while continued growth in visitor arrivals and upcoming mega-events should further boost the retail sector. The government will keep monitoring external headwinds.
 

Hong Kongretail salesAugustonline sales

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HSI misses 24,000 points at market close, financial sector suffers
FINANCE
1 hour ago
HSI tumbles over 600 points by midday after morning sell-off
FINANCE
6 hours ago
Hang Seng slumps 513 points to open fourth quarter as tech, financials retreat
FINANCE
8 hours ago
Hong Kong and Malaysia unveils simplified dual IPO listing framework
FINANCE
30-09-2026 21:34 HKT
US inflation rises less than expected in August; consumer spending surges
FINANCE
30-09-2026 21:17 HKT
Hong Kong August mortgage loan approvals drop 28.2 percent
PROPERTY
30-09-2026 17:41 HKT
Hong Kong posts $19 million deficit for the first five months ended in August
FINANCE
30-09-2026 17:29 HKT
Carmen Chu, center.
Seven IP financing sandbox loans approved as HK moves to expand program
FINANCE
30-09-2026 17:03 HKT
Biopharma shares drive HSI up 86 points at market close ahead of National Day holiday
FINANCE
30-09-2026 16:21 HKT
The Sun Life Financial logo is seen at their corporate headquarters of One York Street in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, February 11, 2019. REUTERS
Singapore-based, HSBC Life exec Luzanne Chong to lead Sun Life HK marketing
FINANCE
30-09-2026 14:42 HKT
(file photo)
Teenager arrested at Hong Kong airport for luggage theft
NEWS
4 hours ago
Man dies after suspected drowning during Peng Chau swimming race
NEWS
01-10-2026 14:56 HKT
Tang Lung-wai returns to HK after 26 years in Philippine prison, hopes to work as delivery driver
NEWS
30-09-2026 05:45 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.