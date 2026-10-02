HK’s retail sales rise 5.6 percent in August, growing for 16th consecutive month

Hong Kong’s August retail sales increased 5.6 percent year on year to HK$32.1 billion, marking the 16th consecutive month of expansion, with figures pointing to a continued shift in consumer spending towards digital channels.

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The estimate is higher than market forecast of a 4.2 percent rise.

In the first eight months of 2026, total retail sales grew 8.5 percent, while July's figure was up 4.5 percent.

Notably, online sales accounted for 8.7 percent of total retail sales value in August, rising 9.9 percent to HK$2.8 billion.

After netting out the effect of price changes over the same period, the provisional estimate of total retail sales volume rose 2.9 percent in August 2026, while July's figure increased 2.4 percent.

By category, electrical goods and other consumer durable goods not elsewhere classified surged 29.1 percent. Jewelery, watches and clocks, and valuable gifts gained 11.9 percent, while books, newspapers, stationery and gifts rose 11.2 percent.

On the other hand, motor vehicles and parts fell 22 percent, fuels dipped 11.7 percent, and Chinese drugs and herbs slid 6 percent.

Looking ahead, the government’s spokesperson said sustained economic growth and rising labour earnings should support local consumption, while continued growth in visitor arrivals and upcoming mega-events should further boost the retail sector. The government will keep monitoring external headwinds.

