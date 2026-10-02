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NEWS

Off-duty ambulancemen rescued after perilous fall at Kowloon Peak

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A major rescue operation was launched on Friday afternoon on Kowloon Peak after a climber slipped and fell down a cliff face. 

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The victim and his companion, who were later revealed to be off-duty ambulancemen, were eventually airlifted to a hospital following a challenging rescue effort that lasted several hours.

The drama began at around 2.36pm when emergency services received a distress call from a man rock climbing at the notoriously steep Suicide Wall. 

The caller reported that his colleague, a man in his fifties, had lost his footing and plunged down the cliffside.

Although the fallen climber was secured by a safety rope, his companion was unable to see where he had landed or determine the severity of his injuries due to the rugged terrain.

Firefighters immediately rushed to the scene, ascending the mountain trails on foot to locate the climbers. Due to the steep and inaccessible terrain, the Government Flying Service also deployed a rescue helicopter to search the area from above. 

After a prolonged search, rescue teams managed to locate the men. 

At around 5pm, firefighters used ropes to abseil down the cliff face to reach the fallen climber, who was found unconscious. His colleague had also sustained injuries during the ordeal but remained conscious. 

As dusk fell, around 6.30pm, the helicopter crew successfully winched both men from the cliffside. They were immediately flown to a hospital for emergency treatment. 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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