HK sailing team sweeps youth skiff titles at Asian Games

Hong Kong's sailing contingent delivered a stellar performance at the 20th Asian Games, capturing two gold medals in the youth skiff competitions.

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In the boys' skiff division, the fifteen-year-old pairing of Ethan Kiu and Louis Polson produced an immaculate campaign, remaining unchallenged from start to finish.

Over the course of the regatta, the duo crossed the finish line first in all twelve races.

Under sailing’s low-point scoring system, where competitors discard their single worst result across eleven rounds, the Hong Kong team secured the gold medal with an unbeatable net total of eleven points, leaving runner-up Singapore twenty-four points behind.

(Photo from Reuters)

(Photo from Reuters)

Girls' crew seals victory as medal tally expands

Hong Kong enjoyed equal success in the girls' skiff category, where Chloe Kong and McCarley Wong put together a dominant series of their own. The pair secured first place in nine of the twelve contested races.

After dropping their lowest score, they concluded the event at the top of the leaderboard with fourteen net points to take the gold medal.

The Japanese team claimed silver with twenty points, while Malaysia settled for bronze with thirty-four points.

The youth sweep capped a triumphant day on the water that also saw veteran sailor Nicholas Halliday secure a silver medal in the men's ILCA 7 single-handed dinghy event.

With these results, the sailing squad reinforced its standing as one of Hong Kong's most decorated delegations at the Games.

Following their historic double triumph in the skiff events, both winning crews are set to receive substantial financial backing through local sports incentive programs.

Under the Jockey Club Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme, which rewards local athletes who achieve podium success at major multi-sport games, the boys' and girls' skiff championship teams will each be awarded a cash prize of HK$2 million to celebrate their achievements and support their ongoing athletic development.