Hong Kong tennis pair takes bronze after semi-final defeat

Hong Kong tennis players Eudice Chong and Cody Wong secured a bronze medal in the women's doubles on Friday following a straight-sets defeat to Chinese Taipei's Chan Hao-ching and Wu Fang-hsien in the semi-finals.

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For their outstanding achievement on the court, the pairing will receive a cash incentive of HK$500,000 under the Jockey Club Outstanding Athletes Award Scheme.

The Hong Kong partnership had enjoyed a flawless tournament run leading up to the match, having reached the semi-finals without dropping a single set.

However, they struggled to find a breakthrough against their opponents, who claimed a hard-fought opening set 6-4 after an hour of intense play.

The momentum shifted decisively in the second set, which became a one-sided affair as the Chinese Taipei duo broke serve four times.

That commanding performance allowed Chan and Wu to comfortably take the second set 6-2 and wrap up the victory.

Because the tournament format does not feature a third-place play-off match, Chong and Wong automatically took home the bronze medal for Hong Kong.