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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Legislative Council partners with Hong Kong Scouts for new civic education drive

NEWS
16 mins ago
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Hong Kong's Legislative Council and the Scout Association of Hong Kong signed a historic "Understanding the Legislature" partnership agreement on Friday, marking the first time the two organizations have formally joined forces to promote civic education. 

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The partnership introduces a brand-new "Parliamentary Exploration Badge" designed to integrate legislative operations and constitutional knowledge directly into the scout training curriculum.

The signing ceremony was attended and witnessed by several prominent figures, including Legislative Council President Starry Lee Wai-king, Scout Association Chief Commissioner Dr. Lai Wai-sang, and Sing Tao News Corporation Chairman Karson Choi Ka-tsan, who also serves as the Chairman of the Scout Association’s Executive Committee. 

In her address, Lee noted that both organizations share a common goal of fostering civic responsibility and nurturing a socially conscious younger generation.

The newly launched exploration badge is designed to be highly inclusive, spanning four different scout sections, from Cub Scouts up to Rover Scouts. 

This broad integration ensures that civic and constitutional learning becomes an active part of daily scout activities and training routines.

A key highlight of the collaboration is the introduction of a specialized training program for scout leaders. Legislative Council staff will provide professional development courses, field classes, and guided study tours for adult scout leaders to ensure they are equipped to teach these topics effectively. 

The initiative has also received dedicated support from lawmaker Augustine Wong Ho-ming, who also serves on the Scout Association’s Executive Committee, helping to guide young people as they explore the inner workings and constitutional duties of Hong Kong’s legislature.

During the ceremony, Lee emphasized that many past and present lawmakers were once scouts themselves, highlighting the legacy of leadership shared between the two institutions. 

She remarked that the program aligns with the city's broader youth policy goals, which aim to enhance diverse skills among young people and offer them greater opportunities to engage in public affairs, ultimately inspiring a positive-minded and capable new generation.

Dr. Lai Wai-sang shared that the program will initially bring 500 scout members directly into the Legislative Council Complex. 

Participants will have the chance to sit in on meetings, take part in guided educational tours, and engage in mock council debates to gain first-hand experience of the city’s political system. 

Dr. Lai expressed hope that the initiative will help young scouts turn their pledge of duty to their country into meaningful service and action that benefits Hong Kong.

The formal agreement was signed by the head of the Legislative Council's Media and Public Relations Division and the Scout Association’s Assistant Chief Commissioner.

To celebrate the occasion, the Hong Kong Scout Band concluded the event with a special musical performance, playing several classic, uplifting local songs.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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