Nicholas Halliday wins silver for Hong Kong in Nagoya Asian Games sailing

Hong Kong sailor Nicholas Halliday has captured a silver medal in the Men's Dinghy ILCA 7 event at the 20th Asian Games.

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Halliday finished second overall in the final standings with a net score of 11 points, missing the gold medal by just two points behind the top-ranked competitor from South Korea.

The bronze medal was awarded to the representative from Malaysia.

Under the Jockey Club Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme, Halliday will receive a cash prize of HK$500,000 to recognize his stellar performance.