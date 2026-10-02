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NEWS

Nicholas Halliday wins silver for Hong Kong in Nagoya Asian Games sailing

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(Photo from Reuters)
(Photo from Reuters)

Hong Kong sailor Nicholas Halliday has captured a silver medal in the Men's Dinghy ILCA 7 event at the 20th Asian Games.

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Halliday finished second overall in the final standings with a net score of 11 points, missing the gold medal by just two points behind the top-ranked competitor from South Korea. 

The bronze medal was awarded to the representative from Malaysia.

Under the Jockey Club Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme, Halliday will receive a cash prize of HK$500,000 to recognize his stellar performance.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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