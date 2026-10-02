Renowned collector Henry Tang to auction vintage wine treasures

A landmark live auction showcasing a selection of fine wines from the private cellar of prominent collector and public figure Henry Tang is scheduled to take place next week on Thursday (Oct 10).

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The highly anticipated single-owner sale marks five decades of passionate wine collecting and discovery.

The upcoming event features 860 distinct lots and brings together a diverse array of the world's most sought-after vintages and producers.

Among the highly coveted highlights are rare Burgundy bottles from legendary names like Domaine de la Romanée-Conti and Henri Jayer, alongside legendary Bordeaux first growths and iconic right-bank classics like Petrus, Lafleur, and Le Pin.

The comprehensive collection also includes prized selections of rare Champagne, Napa Valley cabernets, and distinguished labels from Spain, Italy, and Australia.

The vast majority of these bottles have been carefully cellared for decades under single ownership since their direct purchase, ensuring pristine condition and exceptional provenance.

Tang expressed that after reflecting on fifty years of collecting, he remains convinced that the true value of exceptional wine lies in sharing it to bring joy and inspiration to fellow enthusiasts.

Through this auction, he hopes to bring greater recognition to outstanding winemakers while encouraging collectors to stay curious, maintain an open mind, and explore new wine regions.

The event is Tang's first dedicated wine auction since his highly successful 2013 sale.

Like his previous auction, this upcoming event is organized by Christie's. It will serve as a centerpiece for the 60th anniversary of the auction house's wine and spirits department.

The live bidding will be held at Christie’s newly opened Asia Pacific headquarters located inside The Henderson building in Central, Hong Kong.