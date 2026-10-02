Man arrested in Kwun Tong for vandalizing National Day flags

Hong Kong police have arrested and charged a 53-year-old local man for intentionally damaging National Day celebration flags in Kwun Tong.

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Officers received a report on the morning of October 1 that seven flags displayed at Ping Tin Estate had been damaged.

An investigation led to the suspect's arrest in the Kwun Tong district on suspicion of criminal damage.

Further police inquiries revealed that the man was also involved in a similar incident at Ping Tin Estate on September 29, where National Day banners were also damaged.

The suspect has been charged with two counts of criminal damage. The case is being handled by the Fifth Team of the Kwun Tong District Criminal Investigation Team, and the defendant is scheduled to appear at Kwun Tong Magistrates' Courts on the morning of October 15.