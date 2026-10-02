Thundershowers hit Hong Kong as autumn northeast monsoon arrives

Showers and thunderstorms are currently affecting the Pearl River Estuary as a northeast monsoon gradually extends across the coastal areas of Guangdong.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Local weather in Hong Kong today will be mostly cloudy with occasional showers and isolated thunderstorms.

The afternoon will bring brief sunny intervals alongside a maximum temperature of around 31 degrees Celsius, though rainfall is expected to heavy up in some districts later in the day.

Winds will start moderate from the north before shifting to easterly and northeasterly breezes.

Looking ahead, scattered showers will linger into the weekend.

The weather is forecast to clear up from early to mid-next week, bringing brighter skies and cooler mornings with overnight lows dropping to around 24 or 25 degrees.