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NEWS

Night Recap - October 1, 2026

NEWS
11 mins ago
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Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Hong Kong marks 77th National Day as John Lee highlights nation’s rise, Lai sends space greetings

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Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu hailed China’s historic transformation over the past 77 years during National Day celebrations on Thursday, October 1, as Hong Kong payload specialist Lai Ka-ying delivered festive greetings from the Tiangong space station.

Consumer Council receives 27 complaints after Hotstone Yoga's abrupt closure leaves hundreds footing the bill

The abrupt closure of Hong Kong yoga chain Hotstone, has left at least 600 members facing losses, with the Consumer Council receiving 27 complaints totaling more than HK$429,000.

Hotels and restaurants cash in on extended Golden Week as HK welcomes 1.29m visitors

Business is booming for Hong Kong's hotels and restaurants this National Day Golden Week as mainland travelers arrive early to stretch the Mid-Autumn break into a 13-day holiday.

Visitors flock to Hong Kong for National Day fireworks as travel surges

Mainland tourists arrived in large numbers at Hong Kong West Kowloon Station on Thursday morning as the National Day Golden Week kicked off, with many traveling specifically to watch the Victoria Harbour fireworks display.

Yuen Long launches four-day National Day gourmet and culture festival

A four-day festive market featuring cultural performances, interactive workshops and more than 100 street food stalls opened in Yuen Long on Thursday to mark National Day and showcase the district’s rich culinary traditions and vibrant heritage.

Business Today

Primary property market sees 1,400 transactions last month

The primary market saw 1,400 transactions last month, a 30 percent jump from August, marking the second consecutive month of growth and setting a four-month new high. A total 31 transactions exceeding HK$100 million were also recorded this month, setting a new monthly record for luxury properties. 

HK MetaGreenX develops remote soil-monitoring technology, sets sights on Malaysian market

Local nature-tech start-up MetaGreenX, set up by three graduates from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, has developed "CubeX," a solar-powered soil sensing device to improve the survival rate of seedlings planted in remote rural areas, with a cloud-based data analytics platform. 

China’s Tencent leases 100,000 chips from Oracle to accelerate AI push, FT reports

Tencent (0700) signed its largest overseas lease deal with US cloud provider Oracle to access about 100,000 advanced AI chips that were not available in China, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Euro zone factory growth accelerates again in September, PMI shows

Factory growth in the euro zone continued its upward march in September, hitting its fastest rate in more than four years, as resilient demand drove new orders and output to multi-year highs despite the ongoing Middle East conflict, a survey showed.

Macau's gaming revenue continues falling in September

Macau's gross gaming revenue fell in its fourth consecutive month of decline in September, official data showed on Thursday. 

World/China

Indonesia arrests captain of ferry that sank, killing dozens

Indonesian police have arrested the captain of a passenger ferry that sank in the Java Sea in September, killing dozens, a spokesman said Thursday.

Saudi Arabia turned down Israeli requests to send planes to retrieve passengers: Saudi source

Saudi Arabia turned down multiple requests by Israel to send its own planes to retrieve passengers from a diverted flydubai flight, a Saudi source with knowledge of the matter told AFP Thursday.

Drone startup tied to Trump sons aims to bring Ukrainian tech to US

US drone startup Powerus, which is set to go public by merging with a company backed by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, aims to bring Ukrainian and other foreign technology to the US to help meet growing Pentagon demand, company executives said.

AI agents tried to hack a Canadian government website, research firm says

An artificial intelligence research firm said on Wednesday AI agents tried to hack into a Canadian government website, casting the effort as a failed hacking attempt, while Canada said there were no indications its systems were compromised.

Japan tightens rules for foreigners wanting permanent residency

Japan toughened on Thursday requirements for foreigners wanting to obtain permanent residency, as part of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's push to tighten immigration controls.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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