logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Uber launches Mandarin-speaking driver option in Hong Kong for Golden Week

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

With the National Day Golden Week approaching, Uber Hong Kong has officially introduced a new Mandarin-speaking driver option on its WeChat mini-program. Released in late September, the feature is specifically designed to elevate the travel experience for mainland Chinese visitors exploring the city during the peak holiday season. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

First introduced in 2025, the Uber WeChat mini-program has become a key tool in providing seamless point-to-point transport for travelers. By searching for the program directly within the WeChat application, visitors can conveniently book rides through a familiar interface available in both Simplified and Traditional Chinese. 

This digital solution eliminates the need for tourists to download a separate mobile application or register overseas credit cards. To enhance safety and communication, users can also share their real-time trip status directly with their WeChat contacts. 

Seamless payment integration and exclusive holiday promotions

Addressing common cross-border transactional hurdles, the mini-program fully integrates popular local payment systems. It supports both the renminbi-based Weixin Pay and the local WeChat Pay HK, allowing travelers to enjoy cashless convenience regardless of their primary currency wallet. 

To mark the launch and celebrate the golden week holiday, Uber has rolled out a series of promotional incentives starting in late September 2026. First-time users of the WeChat mini-program are eligible for a discount of up to HK$80 on their initial journey.

Additionally, the ride-hailing service is offering a 50 percent discount, capped at HK$50, on both second and third trips, subject to standard terms and conditions.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Murder trial of socialite Abby Choi begins as prosecution details financial disputes
NEWS
14 mins ago
Victoria Park lantern carnival extended to Oct 7 amid strong turnout
NEWS
15 mins ago
Trading company director arrested over baby wash falsely labeled fragrance-free
NEWS
17 mins ago
Police, AFCD catch one dog in Yuen Long search after fatal attack
NEWS
26 mins ago
AFCD boosts patrols as country parks brace for National Day crowds
NEWS
30 mins ago
Hong Kong tourism sector registers strong growth ahead of Golden Week holidays
NEWS
42 mins ago
logo
(Video) Dashcam footage captures passengers halting runaway taxi after driver faints in Cheung Sha Wan
NEWS
1 hour ago
Lawmakers propose birth lottery and leave expansion to tackle declining fertility
NEWS
1 hour ago
Police arrest 56 in Sheung Shui illegal gambling syndicate bust
NEWS
1 hour ago
CUHK-led inter-institutional team receives the UGC Teaching Award 2026.
CUHK-led team wins UGC Teaching Award for joint-university eye care program
NEWS
3 hours ago
Govt assists HK resident in returning home after completion of 26-year sentence in the Philippines
NEWS
20 hours ago
Tang Lung-wai returns to HK after 26 years in Philippine prison, hopes to work as delivery driver
NEWS
13 hours ago
(File photo)
Late police officer Chu Chun-kwok to be buried at Gallant Garden with full honors
NEWS
29-09-2026 13:35 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.