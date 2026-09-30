Uber launches Mandarin-speaking driver option in Hong Kong for Golden Week

With the National Day Golden Week approaching, Uber Hong Kong has officially introduced a new Mandarin-speaking driver option on its WeChat mini-program. Released in late September, the feature is specifically designed to elevate the travel experience for mainland Chinese visitors exploring the city during the peak holiday season.

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First introduced in 2025, the Uber WeChat mini-program has become a key tool in providing seamless point-to-point transport for travelers. By searching for the program directly within the WeChat application, visitors can conveniently book rides through a familiar interface available in both Simplified and Traditional Chinese.

This digital solution eliminates the need for tourists to download a separate mobile application or register overseas credit cards. To enhance safety and communication, users can also share their real-time trip status directly with their WeChat contacts.

Seamless payment integration and exclusive holiday promotions

Addressing common cross-border transactional hurdles, the mini-program fully integrates popular local payment systems. It supports both the renminbi-based Weixin Pay and the local WeChat Pay HK, allowing travelers to enjoy cashless convenience regardless of their primary currency wallet.

To mark the launch and celebrate the golden week holiday, Uber has rolled out a series of promotional incentives starting in late September 2026. First-time users of the WeChat mini-program are eligible for a discount of up to HK$80 on their initial journey.

Additionally, the ride-hailing service is offering a 50 percent discount, capped at HK$50, on both second and third trips, subject to standard terms and conditions.