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NEWS

Police arrest 56 in Sheung Shui illegal gambling syndicate bust

NEWS
6 mins ago
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Police have arrested 56 people and dismantled an illegal gambling syndicate run by a triad group in Sheung Shui during a two-day crackdown on triad activities.

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The arrests followed intelligence on a Sheung Shui arcade run by triad members who sold game points at a markup and helped gamblers cash in their winnings. 

After gathering evidence with undercover officers, police moved in on Monday, arresting two men and two women aged 30 to 76 inside the arcade. 

Those arrested include one suspected triad core member, who faces offenses including operating and assisting the operation of an unlawful gambling establishment.

The operation also uncovered several illegal gambling dens run by the same triad group in the district. 

In response, the officers raided four suspected dens, including an illegal fishing machine venue, a baccarat venue and a mahjong parlour. The dens are believed to have been running for about six weeks. 

A total of 11 fishing machines, two mahjong tables, one baccarat table, about HK$24,000 in cash, and a large quantity of gambling equipment were seized.

The raids led to an addition of 52 arrests—26 men and 26 women aged 26 to 80—on suspicion of offenses including operating an unlawful gambling establishment and  gambling in a gambling establishment.

It is reported that five are due to appear at Fanling Magistrates' Courts on Wednesday, with the rest detained for further investigation. 

Police reiterated that operating a gambling establishment is a serious offense under the Gambling Ordinance, which carries a maximum fine of HK$5 million and a seven-year imprisonment. 

Meanwhile, placing bets with illegal bookmakers carries a maximum penalty of nine months imprisonment and a HK$50,000 fine.

The force stressed they would continue strict enforcement to cut off triad income sources, urging residents and tourists not to break the law.

Sheung Shuiillegal gambling

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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