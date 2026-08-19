Owner charged after dog mauling killed two small dogs in Yuen Long

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Colombian woman dies saving dog from earthquake
16-08-2026 17:58 HKT
Two power cuts in a day leave Yuen Long estate residents sweltering
12-08-2026 01:11 HKT
Police probe renewed airgun attacks at Long Ping Estate
29-07-2026 19:24 HKT
Yuen Long anti-vice raid nets 15 mainland women, including 2 minors
24-07-2026 05:38 HKT
Garden Regency launches 128 units for sale on Saturday
21-07-2026 20:18 HKT
'Sit down!' Australian politician berates dog on live TV
21-07-2026 18:31 HKT
Citi volunteers upgrade transitional housing safety ahead of rainy season
08-07-2026 15:13 HKT
$30,000 monthly pay fails to attract local claypot rice cooks
17-08-2026 17:47 HKT
Senior police loses appeal over $26m mortgage loan fraud
17-08-2026 19:02 HKT