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NEWS

Owner charged after dog mauling killed two small dogs in Yuen Long

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) charged a 52-year-old man under the Dangerous Dogs Regulation for failing to control a large dog properly, and is following up on laying additional charges under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Ordinance.

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The charge came after an incident in Yuen Long where a large dog mauled two smaller dogs to death recently. The owner is suspected of failing to securely hold his dog on a leash in public places in accordance with legal requirements on at least two occasions between July and August 2026.

The large dog involved, a mixed breed weighing over 20 kilograms, attacked three other dogs and resulting in one dog being injured on July 10 and the death of two dogs on August 17.

The case will be brought to Tuen Mun Magistrates' Courts on Thursday (Aug 20).

The large dog is currently under observation at the AFCD's animal management center. The man concerned has signed a consent form surrendering the custody of the dog to the AFCD. The AFCD will conduct a temperament assessment on the dog to determine the appropriate handling method.

Humane destruction could be an option if the owner surrenders the animal. An animal welfare group, Paws Guardian Rescue Shelter, said it is willing to take custody of the dog, hire a professional dog trainer, and enforce strict leash protocols to spare the dog’s life.

Yuen Longdogownercharged

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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