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FINANCE

Citi extends service hours at Nathan Road branch during National Day Golden Week

FINANCE
11 mins ago
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Citi said on Friday that it will extend service hours at the Nathan Road branch in Tsim Sha Tsui during the National Day Golden Week holiday and offer a series of account opening rewards, wealth management privileges and client activities, aiming to support clients' cross-border banking and wealth management needs.

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Citi's Nathan Road branch will open on October 1 from 12:00 noon to 5:00 pm, providing services including account opening, credit card applications, insurance or personal loan services, and general enquiries. Cash transaction services will not be available.

Regarding welcome offers, new clients who successfully open a Citigold or Citigold Private Client International Personal Banking account and fulfill the relevant new funds requirements can enjoy a cash rebate of up to HK$170,000 (Citigold Private Client) /HK$70,000 (Citigold), the bank said.

Eligible clients under the New Capital Investment Entrant Scheme and the Top Talent Pass Scheme can also enjoy the welcome offers, it added.

Clients who submit their personal information online and then visit a Citi branch in Hong Kong in person to complete the account opening process will enjoy an extra cash rebate of HK$2,000 (Citigold Private Client) / HK$1,000 (Citigold) if they successfully open a Citigold or Citigold Private Client International Personal Banking account within the promotion period and fulfill the new funds requirements.

Moreover, new clients who open a Southbound Wealth Management Connect account with Citi and place HK$2.5 million in new funds can enjoy a cash rebate of up to HK$13,000.

CitiCiti Hong KongNathan Road branchNational Dayopening rewards

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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