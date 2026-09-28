MTR to boost National Day services with 13 extra pairs of high-speed trains daily

The MTR Corporation will strengthen local and cross-boundary rail services during the upcoming National Day Golden Week holiday, adding 13 pairs of high-speed trains daily between Hong Kong and Shenzhen for four consecutive days from October 1.

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East Rail Line services will also be increased for eight days from Wednesday, September 30, with more frequent trains during selected morning and evening periods.

Trains to and from Lok Ma Chau will run approximately every 8.6 minutes, compared with the usual 10-minute intervals, to accommodate increased cross-boundary travel during the holiday.

On National Day, October 1, train frequencies will be increased at different times on seven MTR lines to facilitate travel for passengers attending celebrations, including the fireworks display over Victoria Harbour.

The seven lines are the Island, Tsuen Wan, Kwun Tong, South Island, Tung Chung, East Rail and Tuen Ma lines.

For high-speed rail services, the MTR has coordinated with mainland railway authorities to add 13 pairs of trains between Hong Kong West Kowloon and Futian stations daily from October 1 to 4.

An additional pair of overnight sleeper trains between Hong Kong West Kowloon and Beijing West stations will also operate from Tuesday to Thursday over the next two weeks, starting September 29. The extra services will allow passengers to travel between the two cities by sleeper train every day during the period.

