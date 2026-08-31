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NEWS

Details of National Day fireworks to be unveiled Wednesday

NEWS
28 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

The National Day fireworks display will be held over Victoria Harbour at 8pm on October 1.  

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The show is coordinated by the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau and sponsored by Sun Life Hong Kong Limited. 

Authorities will announce details of the fireworks on Wednesday (Sept 2). Representatives from both the event sponsor and the fireworks production company will attend to provide an overview of the show.

National Day

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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