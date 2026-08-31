Details of National Day fireworks to be unveiled Wednesday

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A taste of unity: Officials join the discount feast for National Day
01-10-2025 16:12 HKT
National day holiday sees over 100,000 passengers enter HK
01-10-2025 12:35 HKT
PLA naval vessels arrive in HK for National Day celebrations
30-09-2025 14:03 HKT
National Day Specials: Catering sector serves up discounts for all
29-09-2025 17:50 HKT
Tai Po gears up to set the weekend aglow for 76th National Day celebrations
23-09-2025 12:56 HKT
HK expects 1.5m mainland tourists during National Day Golden Week
16-09-2025 20:54 HKT