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NEWS

2 arrested over paint attacks on restaurants in Hung Hom and Kwun Tong

NEWS
52 mins ago
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Police have arrested two local men, aged 33 and 49, in connection with separate paint-throwing incidents at restaurants in Hung Hom and Kwun Tong earlier this month.

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Police received reports on September 8 and 11 that restaurants in the two districts had been splashed with paint. Following investigation and review of CCTV footage, officers from the West Kowloon anti-triad unit arrested the two men in Yau Ma Tei and Mong Kok on Wednesday.

Clothing worn by the suspects during the incidents was seized. Both men are being detained on suspicion of criminal damage.

Police reminded the public that criminal damage carries a maximum penalty of 10 years' imprisonment.

criminal damage paint attack arrest

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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