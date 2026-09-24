Man, 20, arrested in Cheung Chau over illegal use of electric mobility device

A 20-year-old local man was arrested in Cheung Chau on Wednesday during a traffic enforcement operation targeting the illegal use of electric mobility devices.

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Officers spotted the man riding the device on a road. He was arrested on suspicion of driving an unregistered vehicle, driving without a valid licence, using a vehicle without third-party insurance, and riding without an approved protective helmet.

He has been released on bail and must report to police late next month. The electric bicycle was also seized.