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Man, 20, arrested in Cheung Chau over illegal use of electric mobility device

NEWS
41 mins ago
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A 20-year-old local man was arrested in Cheung Chau on Wednesday during a traffic enforcement operation targeting the illegal use of electric mobility devices.

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Officers spotted the man riding the device on a road. He was arrested on suspicion of driving an unregistered vehicle, driving without a valid licence, using a vehicle without third-party insurance, and riding without an approved protective helmet.

He has been released on bail and must report to police late next month. The electric bicycle was also seized.

electric mobility device arrest Cheung Chau

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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