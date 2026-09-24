Man, 20, arrested in Cheung Chau over illegal use of electric mobility device

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Man arrested after kicking pram and pushing wife to ground in Prince Edward
22-09-2026 04:40 HKT
2 arrested over paint attacks on restaurants in Hung Hom and Kwun Tong
18-09-2026 05:57 HKT
Yuen Long police anti-vice op nets 31 mainland women
03-09-2026 06:21 HKT
Woman arrested for assaulting police officer in Sham Shui Po
01-09-2026 04:25 HKT
79-year-old man arrested in Tseung Kwan O mall over alleged indecent act
28-08-2026 05:10 HKT
13 mainland women arrested in Yuen Long anti-vice operation
26-08-2026 02:31 HKT