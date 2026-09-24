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NEWS

Bar staff accused of dumping body on Tsim Sha Tsui street after man found dead in toilet

NEWS
13 mins ago
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A man was found dead on a street in Tsim Sha Tsui early on Thursday, leading police to uncover an alleged case of bar staff dumping a body.

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Police received a report at 1.38am from a man who said he found a man aged about 40 unconscious on a chair outside 1 Hanoi Road. Paramedics arrived and confirmed the man was dead.

Officers became suspicious and questioned the caller, who initially claimed he had found the man unconscious in a nearby shopping mall toilet and had kindly carried him downstairs to call police. Under further questioning, he admitted the truth.

The caller, a staff member at a bar at 25-31 Carnarvon Road, admitted he found the man unconscious in the bar's toilet early that morning. To avoid affecting the bar's operations, he and another staff member carried the man out of the bar and downstairs. The other staff member then left, and the caller dumped the man on a chair across the street before posing as a passer-by and calling police.

Police went up to the bar, where the door was ajar and no one was inside. They found bloodstains and drug paraphernalia, including an ice pipe, in the toilet. Forensics officers found suspected injection marks on the dead man's thigh, and it is suspected he died from an overdose in the bar toilet.

The case has been taken over by the district crime unit and classified as a body discovery. The bar's liquor licence is due to expire on Friday. Police are searching for the other staff member and investigating the source of the drugs and the exact cause of death.

body dumping Tsim Sha Tsui bar

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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