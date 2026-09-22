Man arrested after kicking pram and pushing wife to ground in Prince Edward

A 27-year-old local man has been arrested after being filmed kicking a baby pram and pushing a woman to the ground while carrying an infant in Prince Edward.

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Police said they noticed an online video showing a man holding a baby, kicking a pram and pushing a woman to the ground at the junction of Cedar Street and Ki Lung Street early on September 20.

Following investigation, officers arrested the man in Sham Shui Po on Monday afternoon on suspicion of common assault. He is suspected of assaulting his 28-year-old wife with his hand.

The man has been charged with one count of common assault and will appear at West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts on Wednesday. The case is being handled by the Mong Kok police district crime investigation team.