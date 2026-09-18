Father arrested after hitting 9-year-old daughter with pencil case  in Sau Mau Ping

A 60-year-old father was arrested on Thursday evening after allegedly assaulting his 9-year-old daughter at a restaurant in Sau Mau Ping.

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Police received a report from a passer-by around 7pm that a girl appeared to be mistreated by her father at a restaurant in Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre on Sau Ming Road.

Officers arrived to find the girl with head injuries. She was conscious and taken to United Christian Hospital for treatment.

Initial investigations suggest the father had hit his daughter with his hand and a pencil case. He was arrested on suspicion of child abuse or neglect and is being detained for investigation.