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Woman found dead with neck wound at Heng Fa Chuen flat, husband arrested for murder

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A 53-year-old woman was found dead with a knife wound to her neck at a flat in Heng Fa Chuen, Chai Wan, on Wednesday evening, and her husband has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

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Police received a report around 8pm and arrived at the unit to find the woman, surnamed Wong, dead at the scene. Her 52-year-old husband, also surnamed Wong, was arrested.

The case has been classified as murder. Police are investigating.

murder Heng Fa Chuen arrest

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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