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NEWS

Gang conflict over space oil market triggers massive street brawl in Tin Shui Wai

NEWS
1 min ago
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An active police investigation into a mass street fight outside Tin Chak Market in Tin Shui Wai has uncovered a deep-seated dispute between two major triad factions over the distribution of the emerging illicit drug etomidate, commonly known as space oil.

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Members of the two syndicates, who had previously partnered to run an illegal online sales platform, reportedly turned on each other after one side allegedly bypassed the other to sell directly to clients, sparking a chaotic public clash.

The Yuen Long District Anti-Triad Squad launched a series of early morning raids today, arresting three gang members and putting out search warrants for four other suspects. 

Intelligence reports indicate that one of the primary masterminds behind the dispute managed to flee Hong Kong shortly after the confrontation took place.

Public clash caught on video outside neighborhood market

The incident occurred during the busy evening hours of September 27 on the open plaza outside Tin Chak Market on Tin Shui Road. 

According to video footage widely circulated on local social media platforms, a group of more than ten men split into two opposing factions and engaged in a tense standoff.

What began as shouting and aggressive shoving quickly escalated into a violent, free-for-all brawl. Several men were filmed trading heavy punches, landing flying kicks, and dragging each other across the pavement.

The chaotic confrontation lasted for about four minutes, forcing terrified pedestrians to scramble for safety before the participants scattered into the surrounding neighborhood.

Partnership turned sour over direct-sales scheme

Detectives from the Yuen Long Anti-Triad Squad quickly took over the case and mapped out the relationships between the two groups. Investigations revealed that the factions belonged to different triad branches that had previously established a lucrative partnership. 

Together, they operated an illegal digital network dedicated to distributing etomidate-infused electronic cigarette cartridges.

Under their agreement, a faction led by a 37-year-old man surnamed Kwok acted as the intermediary, leveraging online channels to attract customers and referring them to a second faction led by a 48-year-old man surnamed Yeung. 

Yeung’s faction operated as the distributor, handling the physical delivery of the drug cartridges, while Kwok’s group received a commission cut from each successful transaction.

The partnership fell apart recently when Yeung's faction allegedly cut Kwok out of the loop. 

Yeung's group began secretly contacting and selling directly to the buyers Kwok had introduced, severely damaging Kwok's revenue stream. 

The two sides arranged a meeting outside Tin Chak Market to negotiate terms, but negotiations collapsed instantly, devolving into a ten-man street battle.

Police launch raids as key suspect flees Hong Kong

Officers from the Yuen Long District Anti-Triad Squad tracked down the targets and raided multiple residential units across Tin Shui Wai in the early hours of September 29. 

They arrested three suspects, including Yeung, who is believed to be the core distributor who initiated the direct-selling scheme, alongside two associates surnamed Yip, aged 34, and Fu, aged 38. 

All three men have established triad backgrounds and prior criminal records, and they remain in custody overnight on suspicion of fighting in a public place.

Local authorities are currently investigating whether the suspects can be charged with additional dangerous drug offenses. 

Meanwhile, police are hunting for four remaining gang members, including Kwok, who managed the client-referral side of the operation. 

Police databases suggest that Kwok, realizing the severity of the police crackdown, fled the city days ago, prompting an active search to trace his current overseas location.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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