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NEWS

Govt officials tie city's first Five-Year Plan to vision for innovation and connectivity with green silk, blue badges

NEWS
59 mins ago
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Threading technology and connectivity into silk, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu and his team will wear student-designed ties, scarves and team badges as he delivers the city's first Five-Year Plan and his fifth Policy Address on Wednesday. 

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Lee revealed the green tie and the blue team badge on social media on Sunday, laying out his vision for the city in a video partly created using AI. 

Designed by a team from the Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong (THEi) for the second year running, the badge carries the Chinese characters for "One" and "Five" to mark the city's first Five-Year Plan. 

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The badge features two overlapping squares, which Lee said represent Hong Kong's ability to draw resources and talents, deepen high-quality development and shine on the global stage. 

In a similar green to last year's, the ties and scarves take the Northern Metropolis as their core theme, embodying the city's push to become an international innovation and technology hub. 

The interwoven patterns also signal connectivity and deeper collaboration between talent, education and industry, part of what Lee described as a driving engine of innovation.

Lee added that the badge and tie designs share the same theme, which underscores Hong Kong's unique advantage of being backed by the motherland while staying connected to the world. 

He said he greatly admires the students' creativity and looks forward to carrying their hopes for the first Five-Year Plan as Hong Kong prepares for a new chapter of prosperity.

Five-Year PlanPolicy AddressJohn Lee Ka-chiutie

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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