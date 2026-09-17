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NEWS

Govt does utmost on birth rate, aims for supportive environment

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said the government will do its utmost to create a pro-childbearing environment, while acknowledging that reversing declining birth rates is a complex global challenge.

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Speaking on a radio program on Thursday morning, Lee highlighted an 11-pronged package, saying deciding to have children is a personal choice, but the government will do its utmost to assist those with concerns. He added that family decisions are shaped by work culture, education and lifestyle, noting that no single financial incentive can guarantee higher fertility.

Defending the targeted allocation of public funds over universal subsidies—such as the full reinstatement of student allowances—Lee stressed that resources must be deployed judiciously to help those with genuine needs.

Addressing public concerns on job security and economic uncertainties, he reiterated that robust employment protections remain active through the Labour Department, alongside government support schemes for small and medium-sized enterprises.

John Lee Ka-chiuPolicy Addressbirth rate

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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