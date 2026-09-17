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John Lee outlines plan to regulate AI risks while promoting tech adoption

NEWS
23 mins ago
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John Lee highlights the growing threat of deepfake technology used in online scams.
John Lee highlights the growing threat of deepfake technology used in online scams.

Hong Kong will adopt a balanced strategy of leveraging artificial intelligence while managing its risks, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said on Thursday morning, addressing global concerns over the technology and outlining plans to regulate deepfakes and cyber scam content.

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Speaking on a radio program following the release of the Policy Address, Lee acknowledged that AI poses long-term, unpredictable risks that must always be borne in mind. The government aims to harness technology effectively while controlling risks, drawing reference from international research and governance standards set by bodies such as the United Nations.

Lee revealed that AI has become integral to his daily routine, assisting with nearly half of his work in synthesizing public data, building macro concepts and benchmarking international practices. However, he warned against feeding sensitive or classified information into public AI systems, stressing the need for strict confidentiality limits and independent verification of AI-generated output.

To combat illicit uses of deepfake technology in financial fraud and online pornography, the Department of Justice has tasked the Law Reform Commission with studying legal frameworks. Rather than waiting for legislation, authorities will actively enforce existing laws to demand the takedown of fraudulent websites and audio-visual material.

The government also plans to establish a dedicated task force on minors' use of social media, with the Education Bureau issuing guidelines to integrate digital literacy and online safety into primary and secondary curricula to guard against cyberbullying, scams and online abuse.

 

John Lee Ka-chiuPolicy Addressdeepfake

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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