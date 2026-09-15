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NEWS

John Lee demands report within a month on Queen Mary Hospital lift faults

NEWS
48 mins ago
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Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said on Tuesday that malfunctioning lifts at Queen Mary Hospital's new block must be rectified as soon as possible, ordering the Development Bureau to submit a full investigation report within a month.

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The main building of the hospital's expansion project began opening in phases last November, but 24 of its 28 lifts were recently revealed to have technical problems.

Lee said the government will hold all responsible parties accountable, including contractors, subcontractors, engineering staff, and professionals. He stressed that government officials will also face accountability if found negligent.

Acknowledging widespread public concern, Lee emphasized that healthcare services are vital to the city and the new facility must open without delay. He added that authorities must identify institutional shortcomings to improve the oversight system.

Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn Hon-ho previously admitted to flawed installation workmanship caused by dimensional deviations in the lift shafts, but noted the issue was under control. She stressed that contractors and subcontractors will bear all rectification costs with zero public expenditure, adding that repairs are expected to be completed in the fourth quarter.

John Lee Ka-chiuQueen Mary Hospital

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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