John Lee selects blue for Hong Kong's first five-year plan, green for Policy Address

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu displayed the covers of Hong Kong's inaugural five-year plan and the upcoming Policy Address ahead of an Executive Council meeting on Tuesday, highlighting the symbolic meaning of their distinct colors.

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The cover of the city's first five-year plan features blue, which Lee said represents blue skies, openness, progress and stability. Meanwhile, the new Policy Address retains its green cover to symbolize policy continuity, vitality and hope.

To help the public digest both publications, authorities have created a two-volume summary set featuring Victoria Harbour on the cover, blending the blue and green colors of both documents.

The Policy Address centers on long-term planning, reform, growth, creating opportunities, improving livelihoods and embracing the future. Lee noted the two comprehensive documents exceed 100,000 words in total. He expects to spend two to three hours outlining their core highlights on Wednesday, aiming to show how the two plans reinforce each other as a unified strategy.