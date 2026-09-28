PolyU CPCE students explore AI for learning and career development

Students at the College of Professional and Continuing Education of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU CPCE) explored how artificial intelligence can support their studies, creativity and career development during a four-day event at its West Kowloon Campus.

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Held from September 15 to 18, PolyU CPCE AI Solutions Week 2026 gave students hands-on experience with Google Gemini Enterprise for Education, encouraging them to use AI to understand complex concepts, prepare for examinations, develop project ideas and polish their resumes.

Under the theme "Imagine Your Student Life with Gemini Enterprise," students received guidance from booth ambassadors on activating their accounts and trying out AI tools.

The event followed PolyU CPCE's educational partnership with Google Cloud Hong Kong earlier this year, which expanded access to AI tools for students at PolyU SPEED and PolyU HKCC.

A student challenge held alongside the event invited participants to share how AI could improve their learning experience, with entries assessed on practicality, creativity and relevance to student life.

Three students were recognized for their ideas, each offering a different perspective on how AI could be incorporated into everyday learning.

First prize went to Gao Jishen, an Associate in Engineering student at PolyU HKCC, who proposed using AI to deepen understanding through questions, alternative explanations and visual examples rather than simply providing answers.

Second prize winner Fok Kam-wing, a surveying student at PolyU SPEED, drew inspiration from his MTR commute to evening classes, showing how AI could assist with research while leaving analysis and writing to students.

Mak Chun-wai, a Higher Diploma in Social Work student at PolyU HKCC, took third prize for proposing the use of NotebookLM to organize lecture notes, prepare revision materials and practice interviews, while protecting service users' privacy and maintaining professional judgment.

Dr Jason Chan, director of PolyU SPEED, presented the awards on September 18.

"AI education is not simply about giving students access to new technology. More importantly, it is about empowering them to use AI responsibly, critically and creatively," Chan said.

He added that AI should help students deepen their understanding and prepare for further studies and the workplace rather than replace independent thinking.

The event also featured technology solutions from participating companies, including Alibaba Cloud, Dell, ACW, Kinetix, Sangfor and OutSystems, giving students further opportunities to explore practical applications of AI.

Through the initiative, PolyU CPCE aims to help students build confidence in using emerging technologies while developing the critical thinking and practical skills needed for their future careers.

