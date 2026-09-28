logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

PolyU CPCE students explore AI for learning and career development

NEWS
12 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Prof. Peter Yuen, Dean of PolyU CPCE (center), Dr Jason Chan, MH, JP, Director of PolyU SPEED (third from right), together with representatives from the PolyU CPCE Information Technology Unit and participating AI enterprises, pose for a group photo in support of AI education and future-ready skills development.
Prof. Peter Yuen, Dean of PolyU CPCE (center), Dr Jason Chan, MH, JP, Director of PolyU SPEED (third from right), together with representatives from the PolyU CPCE Information Technology Unit and participating AI enterprises, pose for a group photo in support of AI education and future-ready skills development.

Students at the College of Professional and Continuing Education of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU CPCE) explored how artificial intelligence can support their studies, creativity and career development during a four-day event at its West Kowloon Campus.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Held from September 15 to 18, PolyU CPCE AI Solutions Week 2026 gave students hands-on experience with Google Gemini Enterprise for Education, encouraging them to use AI to understand complex concepts, prepare for examinations, develop project ideas and polish their resumes.

Under the theme "Imagine Your Student Life with Gemini Enterprise," students received guidance from booth ambassadors on activating their accounts and trying out AI tools.

The event followed PolyU CPCE's educational partnership with Google Cloud Hong Kong earlier this year, which expanded access to AI tools for students at PolyU SPEED and PolyU HKCC.

A student challenge held alongside the event invited participants to share how AI could improve their learning experience, with entries assessed on practicality, creativity and relevance to student life.

Three students were recognized for their ideas, each offering a different perspective on how AI could be incorporated into everyday learning.

First prize went to Gao Jishen, an Associate in Engineering student at PolyU HKCC, who proposed using AI to deepen understanding through questions, alternative explanations and visual examples rather than simply providing answers.

Second prize winner Fok Kam-wing, a surveying student at PolyU SPEED, drew inspiration from his MTR commute to evening classes, showing how AI could assist with research while leaving analysis and writing to students.

Mak Chun-wai, a Higher Diploma in Social Work student at PolyU HKCC, took third prize for proposing the use of NotebookLM to organize lecture notes, prepare revision materials and practice interviews, while protecting service users' privacy and maintaining professional judgment.

Dr Jason Chan, MH, JP, Director of PolyU SPEED (left), presents the First Prize award to student GAO Jishen (right).
Dr Jason Chan, MH, JP, Director of PolyU SPEED (left), presents the Third Prize award to student Mak Chun-wai (right).
PolyU CPCE students activate their accounts and explore the applications of artificial intelligence in learning and student life during the “PolyU CPCE AI Solutions Week 2026”.
“PolyU CPCE AI Solutions Week 2026” introduces students to the applications of artificial intelligence and digital technologies in learning, productivity and future career development.
Dr Jason Chan, MH, JP, Director of PolyU SPEED (right), says that “PolyU CPCE AI Solutions Week 2026” encourages students to use AI responsibly to enhance learning and develop future-ready skills.

Dr Jason Chan, director of PolyU SPEED, presented the awards on September 18.

"AI education is not simply about giving students access to new technology. More importantly, it is about empowering them to use AI responsibly, critically and creatively," Chan said.

He added that AI should help students deepen their understanding and prepare for further studies and the workplace rather than replace independent thinking.

The event also featured technology solutions from participating companies, including Alibaba Cloud, Dell, ACW, Kinetix, Sangfor and OutSystems, giving students further opportunities to explore practical applications of AI.

Through the initiative, PolyU CPCE aims to help students build confidence in using emerging technologies while developing the critical thinking and practical skills needed for their future careers.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Night Recap - September 28, 2026
NEWS
4 hours ago
Man found dead after becoming trapped in Tuen Mun drainage facility
NEWS
6 hours ago
Kai Tak Sports Park to mark National Day with flag-raising ceremony and cultural festivities
NEWS
6 hours ago
CUHK and AVSECO partner to drive artificial intelligence innovation across public services
NEWS
6 hours ago
(File Photo)
National Day half-price cinema tickets draw crowds at box office
NEWS
6 hours ago
(File Photo)
Hong Kong sets 10-year housing target at 420,000 units
NEWS
7 hours ago
Threatening letter containing suspicious white powder delivered to Sing Tao newsroom in Tseung Kwan O
NEWS
7 hours ago
National Day fireworks to bring phased road closures across Victoria Harbour on Thu
NEWS
7 hours ago
Man arrested over hidden pinhole cameras found in Sha Tin gym changing rooms
NEWS
7 hours ago
(File photo)
HK prepares to launch southbound yacht scheme following new maritime pact
NEWS
7 hours ago
HK faces week of extreme heat with temperatures soaring to 34 degrees
NEWS
23 hours ago
Apprentice Nichola Yuen reduced her claim down to seven pounds thanks for a treble at Sha Ti on Sunday. Sing Tao.
'Sorry, not sorry’: Nichola Yuen beats Purton again to reach 20 Hong Kong wins
HONG KONG RACING
27-09-2026 21:26 HKT
$14,000 worth of copper components stolen from abandoned water treatment plant
NEWS
11 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.